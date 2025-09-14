Ballari Police Crack Infant Abduction Case Within Hours, Four Held

Ballari: Swift action by Ballari police helped find a one-and-a-half-month-old baby boy who had been abducted from his mother.

According to sources, Sridevi of Benakallu village had delivered a baby boy at the Ballari District Hospital on July 28. On Friday, she had gone to the hospital again to collect the child’s birth certificate. While there, a woman approached her claiming she would help her get the certificate from the city municipal office. Trusting her, Sridevi accompanied the woman to the office, where she was made to sit for a long time.

At one point, Sridevi handed over the baby to the woman while she went to use the restroom. When she returned, the woman and the child had disappeared. She immediately lodged a complaint at Brucepet Police Station around 4.30 pm, following which a case was registered.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Shobharani VJ formed a special team led by Additional SP K.P. Ravikumar and Ballari City DySP Chandrakant Nandareddy, with Brucepet PI Mahantesh T, PSIs Shahanaz and Mallikarjun, and other staff. The team traced the infant in record time and reunited him with his parents.

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the abduction. They have been identified as Shameem alias Shamin (25), a homemaker from Koul Bazaar in Ballari, her father HM Ismail Sab (65), a mason; Mehboob Basha (55), a lorry mechanic, and Basavaraj Mahantappa Sajjan (43), an automobile worker from Toranagallu in Sandur taluk.

The accused were produced before court on Saturday. SP Dr. Shobharani appreciated the police team for their prompt and effective action in cracking the case and ensuring the safe recovery of the infant.