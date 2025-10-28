 Top
Ballari Kannada Lit Fest: Dravida Group Demands Eggs & Chicken on Menu for Food Equality

28 Oct 2025 1:37 PM IST

Navu Dravida Kannadigaru urges district admin to serve both veg and non-veg meals at 88th Sahitya Sammelana, citing tax parity and Mandya precedent

Local outfit submits memo for inclusive menu—upma with boiled eggs for breakfast, ghee rice with chicken chops for lunch—at upcoming Ballari literary meet.

With the 88th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana fast approaching in Ballari, a local group has urged the district administration to serve both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals to ensure inclusivity and equality.

Leaders of Navu Dravida Kannadigaru Chalavali — Chetan, Ballari Shekhar Babu, and Abhi Okkaliga from Mandya — submitted a memorandum on Monday, proposing a balanced menu: uppittu with boiled eggs for breakfast, and ghee rice, chicken chops, and brinjal curry for lunch and dinner.

Citing the Mandya Sahitya Sammelana where eggs were added after similar demands, the group said: “All citizens pay the same taxes — vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Both types of meals must be served.”

They also called for the food menu to be published alongside the event schedule.


