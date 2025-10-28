Ballari Kannada Lit Fest: Dravida Group Demands Eggs & Chicken on Menu for Food Equality

With the 88th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana fast approaching in Ballari, a local group has urged the district administration to serve both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals to ensure inclusivity and equality.

Leaders of Navu Dravida Kannadigaru Chalavali — Chetan, Ballari Shekhar Babu, and Abhi Okkaliga from Mandya — submitted a memorandum on Monday, proposing a balanced menu: uppittu with boiled eggs for breakfast, and ghee rice, chicken chops, and brinjal curry for lunch and dinner.

Citing the Mandya Sahitya Sammelana where eggs were added after similar demands, the group said: “All citizens pay the same taxes — vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Both types of meals must be served.”

They also called for the food menu to be published alongside the event schedule.