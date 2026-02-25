Bagalkot: SP Warns Against Provocative Social Media Posts

Bagalkot: The Bagalkot district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal warned of strict action against those posting provocative and inflammatory content on social media.

In a press statement he stated that the police officials have registered 16 cases in connection with such posts.According to the police, a total of 13 preventive action reports (PAR) and three FIRs were registered against individuals who allegedly shared objectionable content capable of disturbing public peace. The accused in all the cases have been identified.Police said they would continue to take tough legal action against those indulging in such activities in the future. Those involved in sharing inflammatory material have been warned to immediately stop such acts, failing which stricter action would be initiated.The police also appealed to citizens to exercise restraint on social media and to help maintain peace and harmony both online and on the ground.Bagalkot had recently witnessed tension after stones were pelted at the police officials during the Shivaji Jayanti procession in Bagalkot. Officials are taking all measures including imposing of prohibitory orders, to ensure peace and harmony in the region.