Bagalkot Bypoll: BJP’s Charantimath Files Papers, Eyes Decisive Victory

BAGALKOT: BJP candidate Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath filed his nomination on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Charantimath said he had filed his first nomination as the BJP candidate and would file another set of nomination papers on March 23 in the presence of senior party leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, senior leader Govind Karjol, and B Sriramulu, among others.

Charantimath said he would begin its campaign from March 24, starting with door-to-door outreach. The party plans to avoid large public rallies and instead hold smaller, targeted meetings across the constituency.

He also said senior leader BS Yediyurappa is likely to campaign in the constituency for four days.

Responding to a question on whether expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal would join the campaign on his behalf, Charantimath said, “After March 24, you will know who all will come and who will not.”

The affidavit filed by Charantimath details that his movable assets are valued at Rs 7,91,23,830.37, while the current market value of his self-acquired immovable properties is Rs 9,89,72,000. His liabilities, primarily loans from banks and financial institutions, stand at Rs 4,65,99,940.13.

His spouse, Rajeshwari Charantimath, has movable assets worth Rs 12,95,600 and the market value of immovable assets worth Rs 1,90,00,000. The value of her inherited asset is Rs 5,02,40,000.

As per income tax returns filed over the past five years, his total annual income has varied, with Rs 17.35 lakh declared for the year 2024–25, Rs 14.85 lakh in 2023–24, and Rs 43.52 lakh in 2022–23. In 2021-22 it was 12.57 lakh and the year before it was 10.08 lakh.

In terms of educational qualification, Charantimath completed his SSLC from GB High School, Naragund, in 1974.