Baby Boy Rescued From Kidnap In About 20-Minutes At Mysuru Railway Station

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued a six-month baby boy within 20-minutes of his alleged kidnap by a woman from the portico of the Mysuru railway station on Wednesday at around 5.20 am. The boy was reunited with its mother later.

The kidnapper woman identified as Nandini (45) a resident of Mochi Colony, Pension Mohalla of Hassan town has been arrested and produced before the Court. The Court remanded her to judicial custody.

The RPF personnel heard distress cries from a woman, mother of the baby boy, and came to know about her missing baby. The mother told the RPF personnel that the baby was sleeping by her before she discovered the missing baby.

Wasting no time, constable Nagaraju alerted ASI Prasi and the personnel soon began verification of cctv footage installed at the station at various locations. They noticed a woman carrying a baby and proceeding towards platform number 6 using the subway.

She was attempting to board a train meant for Arasikere of Hassan before they intercepted her moments before she could make it into the train. RPF Inspector Dinesh Kumar told Deccan Chronicle “The train towards Arasikere was scheduled to depart from Mysuru station at 6 am and the woman, accused, was caught before she could board the train.”

While the accused was remanded to judicial custody by the Court, the baby boy was reunited with its mother.