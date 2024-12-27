 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Hubballi: Ayyappa Maladharis succumb to burn injuries

Karnataka
DC Correspondent
27 Dec 2024 9:15 PM IST
The victims, identified as Raju (16) and Lingaraj (19), who were undergoing treatment at KMC-RI Hospital died on Friday
Hubballi: Ayyappa Maladharis succumb to burn injuries
x
On Thursday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. — DC Image

Hubballi: Two more Ayyappa Maladharis succumbed to burn injuries on Friday, raising the death toll to four in the fire accident caused by an LPG leak in Hubballi on Sunday night.

The victims, identified as Raju (16) and Lingaraj (19), who were undergoing treatment at KMC-RI Hospital died on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, two devotees, Nijalingappa and Sanjay, had also succumbed to their injuries.

The health condition of four other devotees remains critical, while 12-year-old Vinayak is showing signs of recovery.

On Thursday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The district in charge, Minister Santosh Lad, visited the hospital. MLA Mahesh Tenginkai urged the government to increase the compensation amount.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ayyappa Maladharis hubballi LPG leak accident hubballi 
India Southern States Karnataka Hubballi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick