Hubballi: Ayyappa Maladharis succumb to burn injuries

Hubballi: Two more Ayyappa Maladharis succumbed to burn injuries on Friday, raising the death toll to four in the fire accident caused by an LPG leak in Hubballi on Sunday night.

The victims, identified as Raju (16) and Lingaraj (19), who were undergoing treatment at KMC-RI Hospital died on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, two devotees, Nijalingappa and Sanjay, had also succumbed to their injuries.

The health condition of four other devotees remains critical, while 12-year-old Vinayak is showing signs of recovery.

On Thursday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The district in charge, Minister Santosh Lad, visited the hospital. MLA Mahesh Tenginkai urged the government to increase the compensation amount.