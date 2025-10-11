Auto-rickshaw Driver Arrested for Abusing Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Based on a complaint from a woman, autorickshaw driver Pavan has been arrested by the Kothanur police here on charge of abusing her after she cancelled a booking. The incident took place on October 2 at around 7.30 pm.



According to the complaint, the woman, belonging to a northeastern state, booked the autorickshaw to travel from Kyalasanahalli to Banaswadi but the vehicle did not arrive at the specified location in time.

By then, she had cancelled the first booking and booked another autorickshaw to reach her destination. Both the vehicles reached the location at about the same time. Pavan went over to the woman and reportedly abused her and tried to assault her. A video clip of abusive words used by Pavan and attempt to assault the woman went viral.

The woman filed a complaint with Kothanur police who swung into action and arrested Pavan.