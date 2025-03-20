Attempted honeytrap on me, states Karnataka minister

BENGALURU: Minister of Cooperation K.N. Rajanna on Thursday told the Assembly to register a police complaint after conspirators tried to honey trap him and stated to file a written complaint to the police demanding a special investigation into the alleged honeytrappings of political leaders.

Responding to the requisition of Rajanna, Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar assured the Assembly to order a high-level investigation into the alleged honey trappings and expose the persons behind it.

“I have gathered evidence on attempts being made against me to honey trap,” stated Rajanna.

Prior to it, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged honey trapping against Minister of Cooperation Rajanna. He was joined by BJP MLAs-Sunil Kumar and Munirathna.

Issuing a clarification, Minister Rajanna told the Assembly some 48 persons are alleged to have been involved in honeytrapping cases and it was not confined to Karnataka alone. But spread across the country.

“I demand the Minister of Home Dr G Parameshwar to probe honey trappings based on my written complaint and expose the producers/directors/ actors. Let people know who are all involved,” said the Minister.

Rajanna stated “It has become a menace” and wanted “an end to it” for persons in public life to lead a life with respect.