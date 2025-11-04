Attack And Counter-Attack Leave Several Injured In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An argument, reportedly over road rage, led to clash between two groups on November 3 under Ashok Nagar police station limits of Bengaluru city and attack and counter-attack led to several injuries.

A cab driver identified as Mohammed Imran was returning on his two-wheeler with his friends Abdul and Suhail after having tea at a shop when Rahil, Raza, Abbas, Samer Annu and others followed Imran on their two-wheeler. It is said Imran had an old enmity with Rahil and company which led to the argument and later to clashes between them.

It is alleged Rahil and company picked up an argument with Imran and when Imran tried to make things clear to Rahil he is said to have pulled out a sword to attack Imran. In the attack, Imran sustained injuries on his thigh and fell down from his two-wheeler. Rahil is alleged to have made an attempt to stab Imran but he managed to avert it.

An injured Imran was rushed to a nearby hospital for his injuries and police registered a complaint on his statement and booked Rahil for attempted murder and also under Arms Act. However, on learning about the incident of attack on Imran, a group entered the house of Rahil in Austin Town to carry out an attack on him, but he managed to give them a slip while his parents and younger brother came under attack from the gang.

Later, police registered a case after Rahil’s mother Haseena Taj complained that six-member attacked them. Police have registered an attempt to murder against the unknown attackers, besides, booking them under Arms Act as well.