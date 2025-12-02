ATM Theft in Belagavi: Stolen Machine Found Abandoned

Belagavi: Thieves made away with an ATM machine from a kiosk at Hosavantamuri village along National Highway-48 in Belagavi taluk late Monday night but abandoned it a short distance away.

Police told Deccan Chronicle that the ATM was found intact and no cash had been removed.

According to the police, three miscreants arrived with a pushcart, entered the kiosk, and lifted the ATM machine. The kiosk is located by the roadside and bank authorities were already in the process of shifting it to a safer location nearby.

The thieves placed the machine on the pushcart and moved it before abandoning it about 200 metres away.

“The machine was intact. We are tracing those involved,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered at Kakati police station.