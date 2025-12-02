 Top
ATM Theft in Belagavi: Stolen Machine Found Abandoned

Karnataka
2 Dec 2025 8:36 PM IST

The ATM was found intact and no cash had been removed

CCTV Footage (Source: X)

Belagavi: Thieves made away with an ATM machine from a kiosk at Hosavantamuri village along National Highway-48 in Belagavi taluk late Monday night but abandoned it a short distance away.

Police told Deccan Chronicle that the ATM was found intact and no cash had been removed.

According to the police, three miscreants arrived with a pushcart, entered the kiosk, and lifted the ATM machine. The kiosk is located by the roadside and bank authorities were already in the process of shifting it to a safer location nearby.

The thieves placed the machine on the pushcart and moved it before abandoning it about 200 metres away.

“The machine was intact. We are tracing those involved,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered at Kakati police station.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

