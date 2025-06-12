Asked Governor To Attend RCB Players' Ceremony: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday clarified Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was invited by him to attend the felicitation ceremony for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players at Vidhana Soudha on June 4.

He told reporters in Gowribidanur in Chikkaballapur district that he invited Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over phone and stated sacked political secretary to Chief Minister Govindraju made a phone call to the Governor and “I asked the Governor to join the felicitation ceremony.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified some newspapers have reported that the Governor attended the felicitation programme on his own. Earlier, he said, on the day of the felicitation programme for RCB players, Secretary of Karnataka State Cricket Stadium Shankar and its Secretary Jayaram invited for the felicitation programme and agreed to their invitation to attend the felicitation programme. The felicitation programme was over in about 20-minutes.