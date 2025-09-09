Arrested Over Stone Pelt At Idol Immersion Procession In Maddur, Situation Under Control

BENGALURU: Stone pelting marred the Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession at Ram Rahim Nagar of Maddur town, Mandya district on Sunday evening at around 9 pm leading to 21 arrests by the police. Among the 21 arrests made by the police, some of them are said to be outsiders. It is estimated 30 people were injured in the stone pelting incident.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi told reporters on Monday a procession was taken out to immerse Lord Ganesh idol and while passing through a newly constructed masjid in Ram Rahim Nagar, some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the procession. The ganesh immersion procession route was used in the past as well.

In retaliation, members going in the procession counter attacked with stones at the group which had hurled stones at them. Immediately, police swung into action and dispersed the group.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in Maddur as a precautionary measure, said the SP and stated that the situation is under control in Maddur. Meanwhile, police have registered a sou mot case regarding stone pelting incident while an injured person Ajay has filed a complaint with the police. Police have identified 5 persons said to be responsible for the stone pelting.

Mandya incharge and Minister of Agriculture N. Chaluvarayaswamy told reporters in Bengaluru levelling accusations against the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) of instigating people of Maddur.

Eyewitness accounts say the procession was going on in Ram Rahim Nagar under the supervision of police and all of a sudden, there was stone pelting along with sticks targeting the idol immersion procession leading to tension in Maddur.

Mandya Lok Sabha member and Union Minister of Large Scale Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy appealed to the residents of Mandya not to spoil the peace and tranquility and alleged the ruling Congress party's attitude has led to dissatisfaction among a section of the society.

“There is displeasure among members of Hindu community,” Kumaraswamy said and added “The Congress party is trying to pit one religion against another.”

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok blamed the State Government for the stone pelting incident in Maddur town and stated the State Government should have deployed adequate personnel such as Karnataka State Reserve Police, as a precautionary measure, to avert stone pelting on the procession.