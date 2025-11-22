Archaeologists Identify Late Megalithic-Era Menhirs in Udupi District

Udupi: A recent archaeological exploration by Aadima Kala Trust, a heritage research organisation based in Udupi, has led to the discovery of two ancient Megalithic Menhirs. The findings were made at Hilkodu and Mavinakere villages in Kundapur taluk.

According to Prof T Murugeshi, an archaeologist and founder-director of the trust, these Menhirs belong to the late Megalithic phase.

“A small testing trench at the base of the Hilkodu stone revealed fragments of cream and red pottery— a key indicator of later Megalithic culture. Thus, we estimate that these Menhirs are likely to date back between 300 BCE and the 1st or 2nd century CE,” Murugeshi told Deccan Chronicle.

At Hilkodu, the Menhir is found on the left side of the Nerale Katte- Ajri road, in an area locally known as Daivada Haadi. It is around 135 cm in height.

“Locals have long referred to it as Neecha Daiva or Bobbarayana Kallu. Another Menhir is located by the roadside at Mavinakere in Kenchanur village. It measures about 112 cm in height, slightly tilted towards the northwest. The local community here has built a small structure around it and worships it as Raktheshwari,” he said.

“In the Megalithic period, Menhirs were often erected as memorials near burial sites. Across South India, such Menhirs are known by various names such as Rakshasa Kallu, Neltkal, Ninthi Kallu, Basuri Kallu, and Aane Kallu—each with cultural meaning and regional interpretation,” Prof Murugeshi explained.

“These stones are not just archaeological findings — they are part of Tulu Nadu’s cultural memory. They are rare remnants of early cultural history. It is our collective responsibility to protect them. Despite their archaeological value, such structures are often overlooked or altered for religious and domestic purposes due to a lack of awareness,” he added.

Prof Murugeshi also expressed gratitude to local volunteers including Vishwanath Gulwadi, Sudhakar Shetty, C Nagaraj Shetty (Agriculture Officer), Manju Poojary of Hilkodu, Nagesh Ganiga, and members of the research team — Muraleedhara Hegde, Shreyas Bantakal, Gautham Belman and Ravindra Kushwah — for assisting the exploration.