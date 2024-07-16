Appeal to Tamil Nadu to cooperate with Karnataka over Mekedatu Project, says Dy CM

BENGALURU: An appeal was made to the Tamil Nadu government by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday wherein he asked Tamil Nadu to cooperate with Karnataka in the construction of a balancing reservoir across River Cauvery at Mekedatu in Ramnagar district. The proposed balancing reservoir project has met with opposition from Tamil Nadu fearing a balancing reservoir would hinder water flow to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka.

He told reporters in Bengaluru the proposed balancing reservoir will be helpful to Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka since the reservoir will ensure timely release of water to Tamil Nadu. In addition, the Mekedatu project will also help Karnataka to meet drinking water requirements of Bengaluru residents having Kannadigas, Tamilians and Andhrites.

On Tamil Nadu holding an all-party meeting on sharing River Cauvery water, Shivakumar said “Let them hold the meeting but they should cooperate with Karnataka on the Mekedatu project since the project is of mutual benefit.”

He also made it clear that Karnataka will discharge water to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court order and stated “Rains have picked up in the State from Monday and inflow to River Cauvery basin major reservoirs-Krishnaraja Sagar, Harangi, Kabini and Hemavathy has increased. About 20,000 cusecs from Harangi reservoir in Kodagu has been released into River Cauvery to flow to KRS in Mandya.

Later in the assembly, Shivakumar hoped if the region receives continuous rainfall in coming days then there should not be a problem to release water to Tamil Nadu. As per rules, 40 tmc feet of water should have been released to Tamil Nadu as of now and divulged owing to copious rainfall in the catchment areas of reservoirs in River Cauvery basin-Harangi reservoir has a inflow of 12, 827 cusecs, KRS inflow recorded at 25, 933 cusecs, Hemavathy inflow recorded at 14, 027 cusecs and Kabini inflow was put at 28, 840 cusecs.