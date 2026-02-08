AP CM Naidu Not Giving Time for Tungabhadra Talks: Shivakumar

Raichur: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the State government is committed to preventing the wastage of 30 TMC of water from the Tungabhadra dam for the benefit of farmers, but added that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has not yet given him time for discussions on the issue.

Speaking at the Raichur Utsav programme on Saturday night, Shivakumar said local leaders have been urging him to stop the loss of Tungabhadra water.

“If the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister gives us an opportunity for talks, we will stop the wastage of 30 TMC of Tungabhadra water and ensure justice to farmers and people of this region,” he said.

He added that a new law had been enacted to ensure water reaches the tail-end areas of canals. “Earlier, water lifted at the head reaches did not reach the tail-end regions. Hence, we brought in a new law after MLAs from this district pressed for it,” he said.

The government is also committed to replacing all the gates of the Tungabhadra dam, he assured.

Shivakumar said the government had taken a major decision to improve healthcare in the district by establishing a super-speciality hospital. Efforts are also underway to bring an AIIMS institution to the region, and a letter has been sent to the Centre in this regard.

Highlighting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s contribution, he said Article 371J was implemented after Kharge’s efforts, bringing significant changes to people’s lives in the region. “Just as Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar are remembered, people should also remember Kharge,” he said.