Anushka Sharma Heartbroken Over Stampede at Bengaluru Stadium

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team clinched the trophy for the first time in 18 years. IPL 2025 will be etched in the memory of the cricket fans as they witnessed Virat Kohli moved to ears even before the match ended and also because it is after a long time that IPL had a first-time winner.

However, the euphoria did not last long with the celebrations hitting a tragic note. Kohli and RCB's victory celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru had to come to a halt following a stampede which claimed 11 lives.

Soon as the news of stampede broke out, social media was filled anger, fury and outrage. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was also heartbroken as she shared the team's official statement on Instagram.













As many as 47 people were injured in the stampede.