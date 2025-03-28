Anti-Vijayendra BJP MLAs attend a meeting with expelled MLA in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs-B.P. Harish and Ramesh Jarkiholi, (anti-B.Y. Vijayendra, State Karnataka Chief camp) attend a meeting with expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in Bengaluru city on Friday. A couple of days back, Yatnal was expelled from BJP over indiscipline for a period of 6 years.

It may be recalled here, a couple of days back, B.P. Harish, MLA representing Harihara Assembly seat in Davangere district, was one among 5 BJP leaders who were served show-cause notices by BJP leadership seeking their explanation.

Along with Harish, MLAs-S.T. Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar, former ministers-Katta Subramanya Naidu and M.P. Renukacharya got show-cause notices for their public utterances on internal party matters.

On his arrival at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Yatnal headed to meet his close associates including B.P. Harish, Harihara MLA, Ramesh Jarkiholi, representing Gokak Assembly seat, former Davangere Lok Sabha member G.M. Siddeshwar, former minister Kumar Bangarappa, Santosh among others.

After the meeting, Kumar Bangarappa told reporters the decision to expel Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from BJP has come as a “shock” to party workers/ followers and Hindu organisations. However, he said, the leaders (unhappy) with the expulsion of Yatnal will not ‘challenge’ the decision of the Central BJP leadership.

“We have put forth our views to central leadership to initiate steps to effect certain changes in the State unit. But, despite appeals the decision to expel Yatnal has come as a shocker to us,” stated Kumar Bangrappa and exuded hopes that central leadership would consider their demands in coming days.

He ruled out having an idea to quit BJP or launch a new political party and stated MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has made it clear on the issue. Instead, the leaders (with Yatnal) will strive to build the party in the State and help the party return to power in the 2028 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, B.P. Harish who has been served show-cause notice by central leadership of the party, over his statements against Vijayendra, asking for his reply within 72-hours will end today and Harish will respond to the show-cause notice by evening.

The meeting was attended by legal advisors, political advisors among others.