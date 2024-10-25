Annapoorna files nomination for Sandur by-election as Congress candidate

Sandur: E Annapoorna, the wife of Bellary MP E Tukaram, filed her nomination for the Sandur by-election as the Congress candidate on Thursday.



Before submitting her papers, Annapoorna visited Sri Kumaraswamy temple in Sandur and then arrived at the taluk office in a grand procession, accompanied by senior Congress leaders.

Labor Minister Santosh Lad and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and other leaders accompanied Annapoorna to the taluk office, where she officially submitted her nomination.

Expressing her confidence in securing the seat for Congress, Annapoorna noted, “For the first time, a woman has been given a Congress ticket in Sandur. We are united, and I am confident of victory.” She also assured to work for the development of the constituency, highlighting her connections with the local community.

Annapoorna emphasized that her husband's long tenure as the MLA of Sandur since 2008 has strengthened her relationship with the party leaders, workers, and the people in the constituency.

According to her affidavit, Annapoorna’s annual income for 2023-24 is Rs 1,55,440, while her husband E Tukaram’s is Rs 7,84,980.

Annapoorna holds movable assets worth Rs 44,37,315, while her husband’s movable assets total Rs 1,48,55,674. Her immovable assets are valued at Rs 63,21,380, and her husband's at Rs 47,66,960. The couple has liabilities of Rs 1,02,25,000 and Rs 30,00,000, respectively.

Annapoorna holds a BA degree from Kuvempu University.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has appointed IAS officer Officer Dr. Divya S Iyer as General Observer to oversee the arrangements and check violations in Sandur Assembly Constituency during the By-election 2024.

Returning Officer Rajesh H D stated that the general observer will stay at Room No. 1, Circuit House, Hospet Road, Sandur, and will be available for the public to meet between 4 pm to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.

He appealed to the public, candidates, and Political party members to meet the observers at the designated place and time for any election-related complaints or grievances.