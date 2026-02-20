Suspected Animal Hunting Explosive Injures Boy At Belthangady

Mangaluru : A boy was injured after a suspected explosive device meant for hunting wild animals went off in the courtyard of a house at Belthangady.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the two children were playing in the courtyard of their house. A round, ball-shaped plastic object was found lying in the yard. While playing with it, the object suddenly exploded, emitting smoke and scattering small stone-like fragments.

One of the children suffered minor injuries to his leg in the blast. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the exploded object was likely a crude explosive planted by miscreants for hunting wild animals. It is suspected that dogs might have carried the device into the courtyard from a nearby area.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Dharmasthala Police Station under Section 9(B)(1)(b) of the Explosive Act, 1884, and Section 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Police have taken up further investigation.