Andhra Objects To Karnataka Plans To Heighten Almatti Reservoir

BENGALURU: Regarding Andhra Pradesh’s government objection to Karnataka’s proposal to increase the height of Almatti reservoir from 519 meters to 524 meters, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday wanted the Union Government to intervene over Andhra Pradesh government’s request to the Union Government not to allow Karnataka to go for land acquisition citing that the matter is in the Supreme Court.

At a press conference here, Shivakumar said “Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is a seasoned politician and does not know the rationale behind objection to heighten Almatti reservoir height.” Adding, he said, “I had least expected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to come in the way by writing to the Union Government not to permit Karnataka’s request to heighten the reservoir and also not to go for gazette notification.”

Shivakumar, holding the Water Resources Ministry, said the State Government in its cabinet meeting on September 16, 2025 decided to go for land acquisition of about 1.33 lakh acres in one go and kept Rs 70,000 crore for land acquisition which will be done in 3 phases. Each phase of land acquisition will get Rs 20,000 crore. But, now the idea has met with opposition from the Andhra Pradesh government.”

“We have decided to compensate farmers for losing lands by giving them Rs 35-40 lakh an acre,” he said and he assured to raise the matter with Union Minister of Jal Shakthi. Besides, wanted Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members to raise their voices on the floor of the Parliament.

“Even in resolving water sharing with respect to Tungabhadra, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is evading meetings with Karnataka,” said Shivakumar and stated “As many as 30 tmc feet of water from Tungabhadra reservoir is going waste and Karnataka proposes a balancing reservoir. But that has not been possible so far.”