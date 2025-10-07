Amusement Park Hosting Reality Show Seized In Bidadi Over Pollution, Reality Show Hit

BENGALURU: An amusement park, Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios and Adventures) in Bidadi of Ramnagar district on Tuesday was seized by District Administration on the order of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) its closure directions over non-compliance with the Provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The Park has been asked to close down its operation with immediate effect and until further orders. The amusement park in Bidadi is located at plot numbers 24 and 26 in Bidadi Industrial Area.

Meanwhile, the amusement park hosting a reality show came to a halt after the park was seized by officials concerned under police security. The contestants of the reality show were sent out by the officials prior to the park seizure.

Earlier, inspection of the amusement park by officials concerned in March, 2024 and again in June, 2024 came across the amusement park was established without obtaining permission from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. A meeting on September 16, 2025 ordered for its closure until further orders.

It was observed the waste water generated from different domains of the amusement park was discharged outside the premises without any treatment and caused pollution to the surrounding environment which falls under 'Green category.’

The official inspection found the amusement park people disposed of the solid waste generated through disposable paper plates, cups and plastic waste near the Sewage Treatment Plant area without any segregation in an ‘unscientific’ manner. The housekeeping near STP is in a very poor state and not labelled the STP units.

The park people installed STP units of 250 KLD and the inspection found the units were empty and not “commissioned.” The water from the park was discharged without treatment. Directions have been given to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) to disconnect power supply to the amusement park.