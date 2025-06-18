Amul Makes Its Entry to BMRCL Before KMF in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: While officials concerned of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) were found napping to open its outlets to sell its products at outlets in Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Gujarat based Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL) opened its two outlets to sell its products in two metro stations in Bengaluru city.

Noticing the entry of its competitor in Metro Stations, an instruction has been given by Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday stated “BMRCL had invited global tender and AMUL was the lone applicant” and added “We have instructed KMF officials to submit its application to BMRCL and open 8 outlets at 8 metro stations.”

The Deputy Chief Minister clarified since AMUL has already opened its outlets in two metro stations and outlets of AMUL will not be closed. Meanwhile, a direction has been given to BMRCL officials to allow KMF to open its outlets in 8 metro stations. “It is not appropriate to shut down the outlets opened by AMUL in metro stations,” he said.

Over the Greater Bengaluru Authority, Shivakumar said “We had a meeting with Congress MLAs of Bengaluru city on constitution and holding elections to the Greater Bengaluru Authority. The formation of a number of City Corporations under the Authority has also been discussed with the party MLAs. The matter needs to be discussed with Opposition leaders and a decision will be taken taking all leaders into confidence.”

To help clear waste disposal up at public places, the Bengaluru incharge minister said a helpline has been launched under Swachchaa Bengaluru initiative and through the helpline, public can take a photo of the accumulated thrash pile-up and send it to the helpline number for officials concerned to initiate action and get the thrash cleared from the spot.

Regarding potholes, he said, “We have allocated funds to the respective MLAs to fill-up potholes” and stated “White topping work is going on in many places in the city.” Shivakumar said, he has personally inspected the ongoing white-topping works at several locations in the city.