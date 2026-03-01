Alipur Of Chikkaballapura Mourns Death Of Iran Supreme Leader

BENGALURU: Alipura village in Gowribidanur of Chikkaballapur in Karnataka having one of the highest concentrations of Shia Muslims hold a 3-day mourning from Sunday over the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. An estimated 25,000 Shias live in Alipura and another 1,000 in neighbouring Potenahalli.

In Alipura, 90 percent of the population are Shias while the remaining are Hindus. As part of their mourning, Shias in Alipura voluntarily shut their shops and other commercial establishments on Sunday while some shops conducted business as usual. However, business at Alipura is set to return to normal on Monday.

After offering prayers, Shias took out a procession in the village culminating at Bengaluru Circle. As many as 3,000 of them participated in the procession wearing black dress as part of their mourning the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Anjuman Committee assured the police to ensure maintenance of law and order while police deployed adequate security cover to thwart any untoward incident. About 150 from Alipura do business in Iran while some of them are students stranded in the Middle East.

A Alipur resident told Deccan Chronicle that since three-days there has been no communication between their close ones residing in Iran owing to communication network disruption in services.

Over stranded Kannadigas in the Middle East, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday spoke to a few stranded people in Dubai over video call and assured the stranded residents over the steps initiated by the State Government to bring them back safely.

The Chief Minister said “Dubai airport is closed at the moment and once it resumes operations, stranded persons will be ferried back to the State.”

In Bengaluru, Anjuman-e-Imamia held a condolence meeting near Johnson Market and offered homage to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Community leaders raised slogans against the United States of America and Israel blaming both the countries for the assassination of Khameneni.