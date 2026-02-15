Aland: Shivaratri Prayers Conducted Under Tight Security At Dargah Premises

KALABURAGI: Amid tight security and following permission granted from the High Court, a small group of 14 Hindu leaders performed special prayers to the Shivalinga located within the Ladle Mashak Dargah premises in Aland on Sunday to mark Maha Shivaratri.

The ritual, which has been at the centre of a long-standing dispute, was carried out peacefully under strict police supervision. After verification of their identities, 14 persons, including Harshanand Guthedar, BJP district president Ashok Bagali and Siddramaiah Hiremath, were escorted into the premises by the police team.

Inside the complex, the devotees performed Rudrabhisheka, Bilvarchana and aarti for about one and half hours to the Shivalinga, famous as Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga.

Speaking later, Harshanand Guthedar expressed anger against the Congress government in the state.

He said repeated court intervention had been necessary over the past three years to secure permission for worship and expressed gratitude to the judiciary for allowing the prayers on this occasion.

Leaders stated that for centuries, members of the Joshi family had been performing worship of the Shivalinga which was being obstructed recently.

To prevent any untoward incident, elaborate security arrangements were made across the town. Under the supervision of Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu, police personnel led by Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar from various units were deployed at key locations.