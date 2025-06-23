Aland MLA Slams Rs 17 Cr Sanction for School Without His Knowledge

Kalaburagi: Aland MLA and State Policy and Planning Commission Vice Chairman BR Patil has expressed strong displeasure against the Minority Welfare Department for sanctioning Rs 17 crore for works in Maulana Azad Model Residential School in Aland without informing him—despite the fact that funds for the works in same school has already been approved under the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).



“Even though I had not placed a demand, the department sanctioned Rs 17 crore for the same school and even conducted the bhoomi puja without my knowledge. This is a violation of protocol. Being an MLA I do not know. If I had been informed, we could have used the KKRDB funds elsewhere. This kind of parallel sanctioning leads to duplication of work,” Patil told reporters.

He said the project had already received funding from the KKRDB and questioned the purpose of sanctioning additional funds for the same school. “Had the Minority Department communicated with me earlier, the funds could have been more productively allocated,” he added.

On his recent comments regarding the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, Patil defended himself, stating that he had not targeted any individual.

“I have not taken anybody's name. I spoke to Sarfaraz, the private secretary of the housing minister and spoke about the issues in the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation,” he said.