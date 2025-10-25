Air India To Operate Daily Flight Between Mangaluru and New Delhi from Oct. 27

Mangaluru: Air India Express, will introduce a second daily flight between Mangaluru and New Delhi from Oct 27 to supplement its existing Delhi service. It will continue with two daily flights to Bengaluru and one daily flight to Mumbai.

Mangaluru International Airport is gearing up for the Winter Schedule 2025, commencing on 26 October 2025. Air India Express and IndiGo operating from IXE have firmed up their operation plans for the schedule that will continue until 28 March 2026.

Air India Express, in a first, has also announced three weekly direct flights from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram, starting from 27 October 2025. While flight IX 5531 will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, flight IX 5532 will operate from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

IndiGo will operate six daily flights to Bengaluru, three to Mumbai, two to Hyderabad, and one each to Delhi and Chennai. The airline will deploy 72-seater ATR aircraft to Hyderabad and Chennai, and narrow-bodied Airbus A-320/321 aircraft to the other three domestic destinations. Internationally, IndiGo will operate one daily flight to Abu Dhabi and four weekly flights to Dubai with its Airbus fleet.

On the international front, Air India Express will operate two daily flights to Dubai – six days a week, and one flight every Tuesday; one daily flight to Abu Dhabi; five per week to Dammam; and three per week to Bahrain, Doha, Jeddah and Kuwait respectively. The airline has increased its weekly frequency to Dammam and Doha by one flight each from the current four and two respectively, and added two more weekly flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Jeddah from the current one weekly it operates. The airline will use the Boeing 737-8 and 737-800NG aircraft for operations.