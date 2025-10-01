AICC President Hospitalised In Bengaluru, CM Enquiries Health

BENGALURU: President of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge was on Wednesday hospitalized after he complained of uneasiness.

On the health condition of Mallikarjun Kharge, his son Priyank Kharge, a Minister of Information Technology and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, stated his father was advised by doctors for a pacemaker to be implanted. Hence, he has been admitted to a hospital for the planned procedure. On his health condition, Priyank Kharge said “He is stable and doing well.’’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Mallikarjun Kharge at the hospital where he is being treated and later told reporters “Mallikarjun Kharge will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday). He is alright.”