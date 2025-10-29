Ahinda Organisations Back Siddaramaiah To Continue As CM

BENGALURU: Expressing fears that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be replaced in coming days, a Mysuru based Ahinda Organisations (Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) on Wednesday demanded president of All India Congress Committee Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to clear confusion reigning over change of guard in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Yogisha Uppara, State Coordinator of Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum in a postcard addressed to Rahul Gandhi to continue Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister for the remaining term.

Mysuru is the home turf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and he represents Varuna Assembly seat in the district. However, the Ahinda Organisations urged Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to declare continuation of Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister for the remaining two-and-half year term. As of now, Siddaramaiah is on the verge of completing two-and-half years as Chief Minister since he assumed charge of the State in May, 2023.

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, the members of Ahinda Organisations referred to various statements made by some Congress leaders over change of guard in Karnataka and opposition parties-the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal Secular leaders have also spoken on reported change of guard in Karnataka leading to confusion among the people.

The letter brought to the notice of Rahul Gandhi over Siddaramaiah elected as Leader of Legislature Party in 2023 for the fifth time and prior to his election as Leader of Legislature Party, Congress party returned to power in Karnataka winning as many as 135 seats under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah is the strong voice of oppressed communities,” they stated.

Meanwhile, members of Ahinda Associations assembled at Ramaswamy roundabout (circle) in Mysuru city and raised slogans in favour of Siddaramaiah asking Congress high command to continue Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister for the remaining term.