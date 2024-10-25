Ahead of bypolls, unrest in Karnataka Congress peaks

Shiggaon: A car was stoned on Friday when Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan visited congress leader Syed Azempeer Khadri’s residence in Halagur of Haveri district, attempting to ease rising dissatisfaction within the Congress party.

While some said it was the car owned by Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan carrying the minister, his aides clarified that it was not the car in which the minister was travelling but one of the cars accompanying the Minister's vehicle.

The incident occurred amidst rising unrest within the Congress, as two former MLAs filed their nominations as independent candidates for the Shiggaon by-elections.

Syed Azempeer Khadri, a former MLA and a strong contender for the Congress ticket expressed dissatisfaction after being denied the party ticket. Alongside Khadri, Raju Kunnur, son of former Shiggaon MLA Manjunath Kunnur, was also in the race.

After much calculation, the Congress on Thursday chose to field Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, who had previously lost the 2023 assembly election to Basavaraj Bommai.

The move sparked discontent among the supporters of Khadri and Kunnur.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who was in Shiggaon for Pathan's nomination, got to know about Khadri deciding to file nominations as an independent candidate.

He attempted to calm the situation by visiting Khadri's residence. However, tensions flared when a group of Khadri's supporters gathered. Miscreants pelting stones at a car, damaging its rear glass.

Khan and his supporters left the spot.

Unbudged by the visit of Zameer Ahmed Khan, Khadri filed his papers as an independent candidate just minutes before the deadline.

Meanwhile, Manjunath Kunnur too filed nominations as an independent candidate after his son was denied the ticket.