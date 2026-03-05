AEE Makes Lokayukta Sleuths Wait for 4-Hours Before Letting Them Conduct Search at His House in Hassan

Bengaluru: A 15-member Lokayukta, Hassan sleuths were made to wait for about 4-hours by Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Satyanarayana attached to Hassan City Corporation when the sleuths went to his residence to conduct a search on Thursday at around 5. 30 am. The search by Lokayukta sleuths was to unearth disproportionate assets case, if any, against the AEE. The house of AEE Satyanarayana is located in Ravindra Nagar of Hassan town.

After a wait for about 4-hours, Lokayukta sleuths led by DySP Suresh Kumar and Inspector Shilpa were allowed to entry his house and until then the AEE locked his doors and went unresponsive the repeated requests by Lokayukta to allow them inside the house for a search.

Satyanarayana learnt about the visiting Lokayukta sleuths in the morning and put off the lights at his house. Repeated pleas by the Lokayukta team went futile and Satyaranarayana stuck to his decision not to allow the Lokayukta sleuths inside. In the meantime, sleuths tried their best to make Satyanarayana to let them in but to no avail.

Some in the team tried to reach Satyanarayana through climbing close windows but nothing substantial happened from the AEE. He also kept his mobile phone in switched off mode.

When all their efforts to convince AEE to open the door of his house went in vain, sleuths kept waiting hoping that Satyanarayana would heed at some point of time. By then, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police B.N. Nandini arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation.

Before Lokayukta sleuths could explore ways to make Satyanarayana open the door of his house, eventually, the wait by sleuths of Lokayukta paid results after 4-hours. Lokayukta sleuths carried out searches at his house and his office to unearth if any disproportionate assets belonged to the AEE.