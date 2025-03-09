Actress in Gold Smuggling Case Planned Steel Unit

Bengaluru:Actress Ranya Rao accused in gold smuggling had plans to set-up a manufacturing unit of Steel Products in Sira Industrial Area of Tumakuru district and for which she got in-principle approval from Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for 12 acres.

The in-principle approval for 12 acres to the Steel Unit proposed by Ranya Rao was accorded during the previous regime of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2023.



Ranya Rao, a daughter of senior IPS officer Dr K. Ramachandra Rao, was successfully intercepted by officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Kempegowda International Airport near Bengaluru city on March 3 soon after her arrival at the airport from Dubai. Upon examination, DRI officials seized 14.2 kg of foreign origin gold bars from her and arrested her as per Customs Act, 1962.



In a clarification issued by Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) Dr Mahesh on Sunday stated Ksiroda India Private Limited (belonging to Ranya Rao) was accorded in-principle approval to allot 12 acres at Sira Industrial Area of Tumakuru district, as per applicable policy of the State, on March 22, 2023.



In its proposal, Ksiroda India Private Limited stated to invest about RTs 138 crore and generate about 160 employment at Sira Industrial Area.



The proposal of the Ksiroda India Private Limited was placed in the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting held on January 24, 2023 and after detailed discussions, it was resolved to approve the project proposal of the Company (Ranya Rao).