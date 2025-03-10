Actress accused in gold smuggling remanded to JC till March 25

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Economic Offences, Bengaluru on Monday remanded actress Ranya Rao, an accused in gold smuggling case, to judicial custody till March 24 after her 3-days custody given to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, a central agency, ended. Earlier, the Special Court for Economic Offences gave 3-days custody of actress Ranya Rao to DRI on Friday.

DRI officials produced Ranya Rao before the Special Court for Economic Offences and submitted a report to the Court. DRI officials on March 3 successfully intercepted Ranya Rao on her arrival from Dubai to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) near Bengaluru city.

Upon her interception, DRI officials recovered 14.2 kg of gold bars of foreign origin and valued at Rs 12.56 crore. Over the seizure made from the actress allegedly involved in gold smuggling, DRI officials stated “The successful interception and seizure (of gold from actress) marked a significant blow to organised gold smuggling.”

The interception and seizure of 14.2 kg of gold is one of the biggest seizures of gold at Kempegowda International Airport in recent years.

Prior to Court order in Ranya Case, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bharath Shetty told reporters in Bengaluru, said the actress, immediately after being caught by DRI officials at KIA, tried to contact some Congress Minister to get out of the trouble.

Shetty alleged two Congress Ministers alleged to have been involved (with the accused) and tried to help her. Now, a CBI investigation is going to reveal “Who is behind the case?”