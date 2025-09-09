Actor Darshan Terms In Prison Life ‘Unbearable,’ Seeks ‘Poison’

Bengaluru:Having enough of life in Prison, murder accused actor Darshan on Tuesday told the 64th City Civil and Sessions Court, Bengaluru over tough conditions faced by him at the Central Prison, Bengaluru city and termed Prison ‘unbearable’ before pleading the Court “Please, give me poison.”

While explaining to the Court his living conditions. Darshan said, “I can’t live this life anymore. Life here has become unbearable.” He made his living conditions known to the Court in a monthly hearing conducted through video conference in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

“At least give poison to me. I don’t want to continue like this,” said a fed-up actor who along with his associates are lodged in Prison over alleged murder of Renukaswamy sending lewd messages to Pavithra Gowda, the girlfriend of actor. Renukaswamy was abducted and allegedly murdered by Darshan and his associates in June, 2024.

He told the Court the living conditions at the Prison has been ‘harsh’ to him and that not seen sunlight for a while. Owing to lack of sunlight at his barrack, Darshan his hands developed fungal growth while his clothes have started to stink.

In the murder case, Darshan was granted bail before it was cancelled by the Supreme Court on August 14. After his bail was cancelled, Darshan was arrested and lodged in Central Prison, Bengaluru.

Darshan asked the Court to provide him with basic facilities such as a bed and mattress and made a request not to shift him to Ballari Prison.