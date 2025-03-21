Activists raise alarm over stray dog crisis in Gokarna amid tourist surge

Gokarna: With summer vacations set to bring an even larger influx of tourists and pilgrims to Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district, activists and animal welfare groups are raising concerns over the unchecked stray dog population in the temple town. The lack of vaccination and sterilization efforts has become a pressing issue, posing risks of disease transmission and human-dog conflicts.

“Every weekend, Gokarna sees a huge crowd of visitors across India and abroad. Now, with the holiday season, the numbers will increase even more. The problem is that the place does not have a proper mechanism to vaccinate or sterilize stray dogs, which could lead to potential health hazards,” said Rachna Ravikiran, an activist working in the region.

While a campaign was held last year, Rachna feels that the vaccination and sterilization campaign should be held periodically to curb the population.

Animal welfare groups point out that unvaccinated dogs could spread diseases such as rabies, and given the high mobility of visitors, the risk of infections reaching other places is a major concern. “People from different parts of the world visit Gokarna. Without proper vaccination, the chances of disease transmission cannot be ignored,” she explained.

Apart from health concerns, human-dog conflicts have also been reported. With food stalls and beachside eateries attracting stray dogs, aggressive encounters have become more frequent. “Many locals and tourists have raised complaints, but the root problem remains unaddressed,” said another activist.

Experts and volunteers believe that a large-scale vaccination and sterilization drive is the only sustainable solution. However, local officials admit they lack the manpower to carry out such operations. Animal welfare groups- Shankar Prasad Foundation and Unicorn Art Club have expressed willingness to assist but lacks veterinary professionals to execute the program.

“The administration must urgently rope in veterinarians from Bengaluru or other cities and start a sterilization and vaccination camp. Without this, the problem will only escalate, affecting both people and animals,” Rachana urged.

Their appeal is clear: Gokarna’s ecosystem must remain healthy, ensuring peaceful coexistence between locals, tourists, and animals. Activists are calling on the government, welfare organizations, and citizens to come together and take responsibility for addressing this growing issue before it spirals out of control.