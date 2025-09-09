Activist Seeks Probe into 2012 Dharmasthala PU Student Case

Mangaluru:Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has urged the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police to conduct further investigation into the 2012 case involving the alleged rape and murder of a PU student near Dharmasthala.



Speaking to reporters, Krishna claimed to have gathered documents and material that, according to him, point towards the role of a local resident, Vittal Gowda, who was related to the victim. He also alleged serious lapses in the initial probe, including failure to collect key forensic evidence such as clothing.

“The police should subject Vittal Gowda to scientific analysis. A proper investigation will bring out the truth and ensure justice. The case should not remain unresolved any longer,” Krishna said, adding that anyone who may have cooperated in the crime or attempted to shield the accused should also face action.

The activist alleged that Vittal Gowda behaved in an inappropriate manner and attempted to sexually assault the girl. When she resisted and tried to shout, he reportedly smothered her, after which the case was projected as rape and murder.

“I am giving a petition to the SP in connection with this,” he said.

Krishna further pointed to forensic observations, claiming that the absence of damage to the food pipe suggested smothering rather than strangulation. He also highlighted postmortem findings of semi-digested food, which, he alleged, indicated that the victim may have been at the accused’s house shortly before her death.

“All these factors need to be examined afresh. Only a transparent and unbiased inquiry can reveal what really happened and deliver justice to the victim,” he said.