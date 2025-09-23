Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody Externed From Dakshina Kannada For One Year

MANGALURU: In a major development, the Puttur Assistant Commissioner has ordered the externment of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody from the Dakshina Kannada district for a period of one year. He has been directed to move to the Raichur district during this period, with the order coming into effect immediately.

The directive allows him to enter the district only when summoned by the police or the court for official purposes.

Mahesh Shetty is presently settled in Ujire of Belthangady Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

While the Bantwal Deputy Superintendent of Police argued the case on behalf of the police, Mahesh Shetty was represented by his lawyers. He has the option of challenging the order before the government or the High Court.

Officials said the action was taken on an urgent basis as multiple criminal cases were booked against Thimarody even while externment proceedings were in progress. Among the fresh cases registered at Belthangady police station are charges of issuing threats, obstructing public servants, criminal intimidation and assault. During a search operation on August 26, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged secret burials in Dharmasthala seized two swords and a gun. A case was booked at Belthangady Police Station in connection to this on September 16.

Police have also booked him for allegedly interfering with official duty when officers arrived to execute a warrant in connection with a case from Brahmavar police station last month.