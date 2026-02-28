Action Plans For Snake Bites And Rabies Launched In Karnataka

Bengaluru : Action plans for Snakebite Prevention and Control (SAPSE) and for a Rabies Free Karnataka (SAPRE) launched in Karnataka under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to strengthen efforts to prevent avoidable deaths and ensure timely treatment especially in high-risk and rural areas. The action plans were launched by Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao in Bengaluru on Friday.

Under the action plans, key initiatives are Rabies declared a notifiable disease which makes availability of free anti-Rabies Vaccine and Rabies Immunoglobulin at all government health facilities. A direction to private hospitals to maintain stocks and provide emergency care without advance payment.

The Minister said, “Rabies-Free Cities” initiative taken-up in 11 major urban centres while Regional Rabies Laboratory is being established at Haveri.

With regard to snakebites, the Minister said snakebite cases and deaths are declared notifiable with designated treatment centres across taluk and district hospitals and assured Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) supply and free treatment.

Adequate training of medical staff, conducting awareness drives in vulnerable communities, mandatory death audits and coordinated multi-departmental action are included in the action plan launched by the health department.

Dinesh Gundu Rao said “These measures reflect the State Government’s strong commitment to reducing preventable deaths, protecting vulnerable communities and strengthening public health systems across the State.

The action plans launch function was attended by Principal Secretary to Health and Family Welfare Harsh Gupta, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar and representatives from Mission Rabies and Humane World for Animals.