ACP North Asked To Inquire Into Allegations Against Police Inspector

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Commission for Women has sought a detailed report into allegations of sexual harassment against a police inspector attached to Moodabidri Police Station in Dakshina Kannada district.

In a letter addressed to the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner’s Office on Monday, the Commission directed authorities to verify the allegations and initiate appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the law.

The action follows a visual media report that alleged that the Circle Inspector of the police station had threatened a woman whose husband was in jail in connection with a case. The letter stated that according to the report, the officer allegedly told the woman that her husband could be released if she cooperated in sexual acts and also demanded Rs 25 lakh, warning that her husband would otherwise be included in a rowdy sheet.

The letter also asked the officials to probe into the allegations made by three other women.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Women’s Commission said the reported conduct amounted to serious misconduct and dereliction of duty by a government official who is expected to ensure the safety and protection of women.

The Commission has asked the Police Commissioner to direct the concerned authorities to examine the matter as per rules, take appropriate disciplinary action, and submit a report.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that ACP North has been directed to conduct an enquiry and report.

No lady has given a complaint of sexual harassment against him so far. Also, enquiring with any third-party woman about her personal relations based on a complaint by an unrelated person may raise concerns of privacy infringement, he added.

He said that if any victim wants to give a complaint, they are free to give it and action will be taken.

“Facts will come out during enquiry and action will be taken accordingly,” he added.