Accused Arrested After Minor Girl Delivers Baby in Hostel

Koppal: Police officials have arrested the accused in the case of a Class 10 student who delivered a baby boy in the washroom of a government girls’ hostel. An FIR has also been filed at Kukanur station against warden, teachers, and doctors for alleged negligence, police said on Thursday.



According to sources, the girl went into labour and delivered the baby inside the hostel washroom on Wednesday morning around 5.30 am.

The FIR states that the accused Hanumagowda (23) of Tallur had sexually assaulted the girl in April when she was in her native place and also 2-3 times later.

Based on a complaint filed by the District Child Protection Officer, Kukanur Police have registered a case against six persons. This includes the accused Hanumagowda and the five staff for their negligence.

“We have arrested the accused, Hanumagowda, and he has been sent to judicial custody. The girl is being provided medical treatment,” Koppal SP Ram Arasiddi told reporters. “We have been conducting awareness programmes on POCSO, yet such incidents continue to occur,” he added.

The FIR also names the hostel warden, a senior teacher, the class teacher and two doctors who were expected to conduct regular health check-ups for hostel students. They have been named for their negligence. Police said the minor girl, a high school student, had been residing in the hostel adjacent to her school.

Officials from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) visited the District Hospital. Commission member Somashekhar described the incident as “highly disturbing.”

Deputy Director of Backward Classes Welfare, Nagaveni, expressed deep concern over the episode. She confirmed the suspension of the warden and two hostel employees, as well as the dismissal of the night-shift watchman for dereliction of duty.