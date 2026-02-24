ABVP Disturbs Event At Azim Premji University Terming It To Be “Anti-National”

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed at Azim Premji University at Sarjapur of Anekal in Bengaluru on Tuesday after activists attached to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation, disrupted an event before it commenced at the campus organized by The SPARK, acts as a platform for student voice.

The ABVP termed the event hosted at Azim Premji University camps to be an “anti-national” event alleging the event was against the Indian Army. Soon police swung into action and detained the protesting ABVP activists.

An ABVP activist alleged Azim Premji University in association with The SPARK organized an event reportedly aimed at projection of the Indian army as "rapists" with reference to the Kunan Poshpora case of 1991 in Kashmir.

The activist stated Azim Premji University is well aware of the event but did nothing substantial to stop the event on its campus and said in the past the Azim Premji University hosted events in support of Palestine, free Kashmir, against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) among others.

The ABVP activist wanted a ban on The SPARK over holding its “anti-national” events and sought investigation by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against students who organized such “anti-national” events. The ABVP activists stormed the Azim Premji University campus holding the tri-colour and demanded a ban on The SPARK.

The detained ABVP activists alleged “Those speaking in support of naxalism are at the campus” while “Anti-nationals have the backing. Those who assaulted us are staying at the campus.”

Over police action, ABVP activists termed it “Arbitrary use of power by the police.” They questioned “Is it wrong to question the anti-national activity in Karnataka?”

ABVP activists alleged some of the University students threw a chappal at them.