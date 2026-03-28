Absconding Murder Accused Found In Chittoor Jail After 8 Years

Mangaluru: A convicted murder accused who had been absconding for eight years has been traced by police, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as NM Azeez, a resident of Ajjavara in Sullia, was convicted in connection with a murder case registered at Kadaba Police Station in 2012 under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. He had been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by the Karnataka High Court.Police said that in 2018, while being produced before the Sullia court by Kerala police, Azeez allegedly assaulted the escorting personnel and escaped from custody. He later changed his identity to Basavaraju and had been living in Andhra Pradesh.Following sustained efforts to trace him, it has now been confirmed that he is lodged in Chittoor jail in Andhra Pradesh.Officials said steps are being taken to secure his custody through a body warrant from the concerned court, following which further legal action will be initiated.