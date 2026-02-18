Absconding for Nine Years, Notorious Offender Arrested by Mangaluru Police in AP

Mangaluru: Mangaluru CCB Police arrested a notorious offender who had been absconding for nearly nine years after tracing him to Andhra Pradesh, where he was living under a false identity.

He was involved in 31 criminal cases, including murder, kidnapping, robbery and gang rape, of which two have ended in conviction, and 13 are still pending trial.

The accused, Safwan Hussain alias Hussain, Subhash, Razik and Nasir (42), a native of Haleangadi near Mangaluru, had been absconding for several years. Investigators said he was using the name Ummar Mohammed Nasir and was residing at Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh after obtaining fake identity documents.

City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that as many as 31 criminal cases have been registered against him in Mangaluru and Udupi district limits. These include two murder cases, four cases of attempt to murder, 17 cases of robbery and dacoity, one case of kidnapping and gang rape, five cases of assault on police personnel and two cases of theft. Of the total cases, he has been convicted in two, 13 are pending trial and 16 have ended in acquittal.

Among the major cases is the 2008 Mulki police station case involving the kidnapping, murder and robbery of a car driver, in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was also convicted in a dacoity case registered at Karkala the same year. Police said several non-bailable warrants and proclamations had been issued against him in other cases, including the 2017 Surathkal kidnapping and murder case and a medical student kidnapping and gang rape case registered at Konaje police station.

After the 2017 Lefty Safwan kidnapping and murder case under Surathkal police limits, he went absconding. Investigations revealed that he had obtained a fake Aadhaar card in 2017 with the help of an associate. On the advice of Kotraeshi alias Sufiyan, whom he met in Ballari jail, he went to Rayachoti, Andhra Pradesh, where he ran a roadside canteen with Shamsuddin Mukka and Sufiyan for about a year.

In 2018, he went to Saudi Arabia using a fake passport and worked as a daily wage labourer for one month. Later he converted his visa to a house driver visa and obtained a driving licence there. He then returned to Rayachoti after eight months. He later married a local woman in 2021 and has two minor children.

“He is convicted in 2 cases, and 13 cases are PT. of these 5 are declared Long Pending Cases. All cases will be opened. He had moved to another state and created a fake passport. A case will be filed in connection to this,” the Commissioner added.