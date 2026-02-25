Absconding Accused Arrested After 12 Years in Foreigners Act Case

Mangaluru: Police have arrested a 59-year-old man who had been absconding for nearly 12 years in connection with a case registered under the Foreigners Act.

The accused, Taj Mohammed Yusuf, a resident of Udupi, was wanted in a case registered at the Bantwal Rural Police Station under Sections 14(a), 14(b), and 14(c) of the Foreigners Act, read with Section 34 of the IPC.

According to police, Yusuf had married a foreign national, and the couple was residing in a house in the Pudu area within the jurisdiction of the Bantwal police station. It was alleged that the woman had overstayed her visa, following which a case was registered. While the other accused obtained bail, Yusuf had been evading arrest since then.

Acting on the directions of Bantwal Assistant Superintendent of Police Yash Kumar Sharma, and under the supervision of Police Sub-Inspectors Manjunath T and Krishnakant K, a special team traced the accused to Karkala and arrested him on Tuesday.

He was later produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.