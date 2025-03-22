AAI team for feasibility study of locations for second international airport near Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A multidisciplinary team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will undertake a 3-days feasibility study of three locations proposed by the State Government for the construction of a second international airport near Bengaluru city.

The Central team will arrive in the State from April 7 to 9. During their visit to undertake a feasibility study of the locations proposed for the second international airport, Patil said two locations on Kanakapura road and another location proposed is on Nelamangala-Kunigal road.

The second international airport for Bengaluru city has been proposed by the State Government to reduce load on Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at Devanahalli near Bengaluru city. Besides, the condition that there should not be another airport within 150-km from the existing airport by 2033 will soon expire.

Considering the load factor and the expiry of the condition, work on a second international airport is being expedited by the State Government, stated the Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Patil exuded confidence “If things go as planned, the second international airport could be ready to handle passengers by 2033.”

Regarding the visit of AAI team to State, Patil said for the visit of AAI team to Bengaluru, Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) has reportedly paid a fee of Rs 1.21 crore to the Authority.

The Minister ruled out Sira in Tumakuru as the location for the second international airport and stated “If an airport is constructed in Sira, it will be just like the district-level airports of Shivamogga and Vijayapura.”

“To serve the people of Bengaluru, the second international airport must be located near the State capital. Only then investors will be interested in constructing the airport. Without it, the project will not be feasible,” he replied to a query.

Patil said “We had written a letter to the Airports Authority of India on March 5th requesting AAI to inspect the final identified locations for the proposed second international airport.”

“We have prepared documents such as revenue maps of these locations, weather reports of the locations for about a decade, detailed images of locations, geographic features, maps from the Survey of India and operational details of the proposed airport,” The Minister said.