New IT City in Bidadi To Accommodate More Firms

BENGALURU: A new Information Technology city is being planned in Bidadi near Bengaluru city as investors from foreign countries have evinced interest in pumping in huge money to set-up their firms in Bengaluru, said Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday.

“Investors from several countries keep meeting me. They are all excited about investing in Bengaluru and we are supporting their investments in every possible way,” he told reporters ahead of Bengaluru Tech Summit-2025.

At the Tech Summit, Shivakumar pointed out that Bengaluru having about 25 lakh IT professionals is double the figures of California having about 13 lakh IT professionals. This shows the strength of Bengaluru. There are 1.4 crore people in Bengaluru of which 20 percent are IT professionals.

He attributed the Bengaluru success story to the policies of the State Government and private sector have made it possible and stated “Our government has earmarked Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the development of Bengaluru such as for the construction of 41-km double decker flyovers, twin tunnel road, elevated corridor, buffer roads and 117-km Bengaluru Business Corridor.

“The rapid rise in population has put strain on the infrastructure. We are working on fixing it. We need cooperation from all quarters,” he said.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated Bengaluru has become synonymous with entrepreneurial energy having about 16,000 startups accounting for 47 percent of India’s total startup funding and said a new Startup Policy is being launched aiming for the creation of 25,000 startups over the next 5 years through strategic interventions in funding, market access, infrastructure, talent development and social inclusion.