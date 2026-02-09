A Meeting On Wednesday To Take A Call On Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium

BENGALURU: Regarding addition of the Chinnaswamy stadium of Bengaluru into the schedule as a venue for the ensuing Indian Premier League (IPL)-2026, a meeting will be chaired by Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar on Wednesday to take a final call on giving hosting rights for KSCA, operators of Chinnaswamy stadium, to resume cricket matches IPL as well as international matches in coming months. IPL-2026 season will start in March and end in May.

The meeting on Wednesday will be attended by office-bearers of Karnataka State Cricket Association, representatives of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, officials of Law department among others.

“After the State Government gives its clearance, only then Chinnaswamy stadium will get added into the schedule of IPL matches,” said the Home Minister after a meeting with president of KSCA Venkatesh Prasad and RCB representatives in Bengaluru.

The State Government withdrew hosting rights of KSCA operator of Chinnaswamy stadium after the stampede at the stadium claimed 11 lives and left as many as 70 injured. The stampede occurred on June 4 last year when a huge crowd tried to make their way into the stadium to watch felicitations to RCN players on their win in IPL-2025 final match.

However, Parameshwar said “KSCA is fulfilling the recommendations made by retired Judge of High Court of Karnataka John Michael D’Cunha who probed the stampede at the Chinnasamy stadium.”

Besides, a Committee headed by Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Maheshwar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Seemanth Kumar Singh, Fire and Emergency Services officials, Health department officials among others inspected the Chinnaswamy stadium and noted as many as 18-points for the KSCA office-bearers to fulfill to get clearance for hosting cricket matches.

“We will look into how far the corrective measures have been implemented by KSCA based on the recommendations of D’Cunha Commission report,” Parameshwar said and added “Safety is of utmost importance let there be aspirations among cricket fans to watch matches at the Chinnaswamy stadium.