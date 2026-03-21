A Luxury Car Driver Flaunts Drift Stunt Briefly On Road In Bengaluru, Gets Booked

BENGALURU: While many bikers took to perform stunts on roads on their bikes and got penalized by Bengaluru traffic police for their actions in public, on Saturday early hours it was a car driver, identity not established immediately by the police, flaunted his driving skills by performing a drift stunt for a brief period on his top-tier luxury car (Lamborghini) at cricketer Anil Kumble Circle on Mahatma Gandhi road in central part of Bengaluru city. The car stunt is said to have taken place between 2 am to 3 am.

Though the stunt of the car driver was cheered by some at the Anil Kumble circle, the stunt attracted action from the jurisdictional Cubbon Park Traffic police who registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the station. They have begun investigations. The Traffic police assured to initiate necessary action against the erring car driver.

A 12-second video circulated in public showed a driver making the stunt while passers-by including some motorists stood mute spectators watching the stunt before the driver sped away in his luxury car. The video showed the car driver emerging on the scene and performing a stunt in a spacious area on the road. The brief entertainment by the car driver displaying the stunt got cheers from some gathered on the road watching the stunt.

However, the stunt was caught on a mobile phone camera by a passer-by and the recorded car stunt was circulated on Saturday morning before it caught the attention of the Cubbon Park Traffic Police.

The Traffic police registered a case and efforts are on to trace the owner of the vehicle and the person who drove the car to perform a stunt in public. While some on social media posted the luxury car bearing number KA05 NR0009 registered in RTO Bengaluru South to be involved in the stunt.