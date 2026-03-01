A Karnataka Village Plunges Into Gloom Over Khamenei's Death

Alipura (Karnataka): Forty years after his visit to this nondescript village, the residents of the Shia-dominated locality are grieving the death of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the ongoing US-Israel attack. On Sunday, a sombre atmosphere enveloped the village in Chikkaballapur district which is 70 km from state capital Bengaluru. Many people could not hold back their tears during a special prayer organised to mourn Khamenie's passing away. The village has a hospital named after him. Of the 30,000 residents, a majority are Shias.

Villagers announced a three-day mourning as a mark of tribute to the Shia supreme leader.

Residents observed silence, and shops and commercial establishments voluntarily closed.

All celebrations and public events have been suspended to maintain a peaceful environment in this village.

According to villagers, Ali Khamenei visited Alipura in 1986, following an invitation. After that visit, the bond between the village and Iran strengthened significantly, they said.

A hospital was later built in the village in his name, symbolising the community's respect and reverence for Khamenei.

Villagers said many families in Alipura maintain direct connections with Iran. Some residents live there, having settled for higher education and employment. In this context, the news of Khamenei's death came as a shock to the villagers, with a pall of gloom descending over Alipura.

On Sunday, a special prayer was organised in the Shia mosque to pray for Khamenei's soul to rest in peace. During the prayers, people wept, saying such an incident should not have happened.

The mourners wore black outfit, held black flags and took out a march condemning the killing of Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in the shelling.

Holding Khamenei's photograph, they raised slogans.