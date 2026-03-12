A Hotel Burdened by Lack of Gas Cylinders Announces “Temporary” Hike in Food Items in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A vegetarian hotel in C.V. Raman Nagar, Sri Krishna Vaibhav on Wednesday announced “temporary” increase in prices of some food items such as dosas and Chinese foods to cope with the disruption in supply of commercial gas cylinders since Monday to Bengaluru.

A hotel source told Deccan Chronicle dosas at his hotel have gone-up by Rs 5 and refused to disclose further details on price hike. He, however, attributed the price hike to shortage in supply of commercial gas cylinders.



The hotel put up a banner with attention to customers to declare a hike in prices of some food items ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 10. The banner stated “Due to the increase in the prices of gas and other items the prices of Thindi (food) items have been temporarily increased from TRs 5 to Rs 10.” The banner made an appeal to customers to “cooperate.”



Meanwhile, honorary president of Bangalore Hotels Association P.C. Rao told reporters in Bengaluru “Hotels did not pass on the burden on customers when prices of commercial gas cylinders went up by Rs 295 in the past. Hotels did not go for hikes in food items then and currently our priority is to safeguard customers, hotel industry and dependent employees.”



A delegation of Bangalore Hotels Association led by P.C. Rao met Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh at Vidhana Soudha and demanded steps to ensure hotels get about 50 percent of commercial gas cylinders supply and drew her attention to the hotels reaching at stage to shut their business in coming days.



“There has been zero supply of commercial gas cylinders supplied all across the country,” Rao said.



Rao said Karnataka is worst affected by disruption in commercial gas cylinders supply and hoped the war in the Middle East comes to an early end for the situation to improve, especially supply of oil.

