A Gang Strikes in Broad Daylight in Bengaluru, Decamp With Rs 7.11 Crore Cash

Bengaluru:A 6 member unidentified gang posed as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials allegedly to intercept a ATM cash loading van belonging CMS Info Systems Limited Company near Siddapura Gate close to Lalbagh via Ashoka Pillar of Jayanagar in Bengaluru city on Wednesday at around 12.30 pm on the pretext of violations of guidelines, only to decamp with cash of about Rs 7.11 crore belonging to HDFC Bank transported in the van. The cash in the van was loaded and transported in trunks.

The cash van (GJ-01 HT-9173) driver Binod Kumar, custodian Aftab, gunman Rajanna and Thammaiah, gunman were on their way from HDFC J.P. Nagar Currency Chest branch to deposit cash in ATMs at various locations before the gang struck.



Sources said the heist took place within a short span of time in broad daylight after the interception and over the incident, Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar stated “Such a daylight robbery had never taken place in Bengaluru.”



After intercepting the cash loading van, the gang members alighted from a car (KA-03 NC-8052) used by them and asked Rajanna, Thammaiah and Aftab to get on to a car driven by them and left the trio at an unknown location.



The gang allegedly directed cash van driver Binodkumar to drive the cash van alone over Dairy Circle flyover where they quickly transferred the cash trunks to their car and decamped with the cash leaving the driver of the van behind. Later the police control room was alerted over the robbery. Prior to their escape, the gang reportedly conversed in Hindi.



Sources said the gang chose a flyover of the Dairy Circle to transfer cash from the van over relatively low vehicular movement and the cash transfer from the cash van to the car belonging to the gang took place about one-and-half kilometer from the point of interception.



Commissioner of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh expressed confidence of nabbing the accused soon and police teams including technical persons have been working on to trace and catch the persons involved in the heist. The Commissioner of Police stated the cash van persons alerted the police a bit late.



Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar stated the police have got definite leads into the case and exuded confidence of nabbing the persons involved in the heist soon. It is yet to be ascertained whether persons involved in the heist belonged to outside Karnataka.



Police investigations into the heist led to tracing the car reportedly used by the gang and it was last sighted near Bhattarahalli near Hoskote travelling from Domlur, Marathalli after the crime at around 3.10 pm. It came to light that the gang used a fake vehicle number plate in the car used by them upon verification by the police.



Police took car driver Binod Kumar for spot inspection while photographs of the suspects were released.

